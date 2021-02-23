NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.