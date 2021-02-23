NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 7th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $557.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The company has a market capitalization of $344.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.47.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

