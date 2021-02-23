NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.1% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $24.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.14. 327,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The company has a market cap of $340.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $550.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.49.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.