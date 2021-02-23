NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,045.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,313 shares of company stock worth $10,156,509. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,656.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,390.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,187.47. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

