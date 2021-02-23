Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Tops $3.84 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $257,242.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.