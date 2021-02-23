O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE OI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

