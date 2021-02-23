O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.32 EPS.
Shares of OI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
