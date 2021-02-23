Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.50

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 17033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

