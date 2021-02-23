Observer Market Cap Reaches $13.01 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $20.04 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.