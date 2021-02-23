Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.57

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 44148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

