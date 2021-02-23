Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Danske lowered Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

