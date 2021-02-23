OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
