OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

