OctoFi (OCTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.14 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for about $71.39 or 0.00150657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00470240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00068781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00079986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076806 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.