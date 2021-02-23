Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Shares Down 0.5%

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.75 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.80 ($0.56). 20,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a PE ratio of 26.75.

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Christopher Powles bought 10,880 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £5,331.20 ($6,965.25). Also, insider Alex Hambro bought 1,513 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £680.85 ($889.53). Insiders have bought 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,933 over the last three months.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

