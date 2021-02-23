ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $91,698.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.62 or 1.00022062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00041223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00127605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003494 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.