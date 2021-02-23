Odyssey (OCN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.96 million and $2.71 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

