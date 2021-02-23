OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells $36,955.44 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 208,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $998.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

