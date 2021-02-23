OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 126.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $985.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

