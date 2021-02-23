Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 1.9%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

