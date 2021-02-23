OKB One Day Volume Reaches $971.03 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $16.12 or 0.00033524 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 98.2% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $967.44 million and approximately $971.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

