OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0580 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $16,221.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.61 or 1.00203956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00123016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003421 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,365,867 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

