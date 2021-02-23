Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases $26,958.88 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 162,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after buying an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after buying an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

