Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Michael A. Jacobsen Sells 8,100 Shares

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 665,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

