Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.69 or 0.00011826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $886,580.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00360428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,164 coins and its circulating supply is 562,848 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.