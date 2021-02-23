Omnitude 1-Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.44 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 234.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

