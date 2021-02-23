ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 2.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.90% of ON Semiconductor worth $120,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

