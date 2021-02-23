ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.37 and last traded at $56.00. 713,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 548,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

