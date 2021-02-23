OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Down 6.5%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 1,422,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,705,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $389.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

