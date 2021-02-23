Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 5.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 137,384,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 74,516,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $305.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

