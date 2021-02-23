Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s previous close.

ONCT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ONCT stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

