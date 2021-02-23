One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 15.1%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) dropped 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 1,084,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 654,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 2.10.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

