OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OneMain by 33.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OneMain by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

