OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in OneMain by 22,869.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in OneMain by 1,575.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 196,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.