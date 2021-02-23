ONOToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $127.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a market cap of $688,006.24 and approximately $127.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.