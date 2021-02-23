Opacity (OPCT) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Opacity has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $66,350.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

