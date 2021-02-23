Open Governance Token Price Down 29.3% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $6.02 million and $3.71 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

Open Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

