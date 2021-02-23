OpenDAO Hits One Day Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.