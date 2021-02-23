Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 502,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 413,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Opera alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Opera by 142.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Opera by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.