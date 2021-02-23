Opium Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00020931 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $43.86 million and $658,018.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.