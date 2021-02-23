Opium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Opium has a total market cap of $36.64 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00018666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

