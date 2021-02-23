Oppenheimer Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.