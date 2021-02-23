Opus Market Capitalization Tops $662,692.01 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Opus has a market cap of $662,692.01 and $71.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded up 272.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.39 or 0.04603544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

