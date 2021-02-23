Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading Down 8.8%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 9,807,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,916,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm has a market cap of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $206,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

