Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Down 8.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 1,522,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,346,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.