Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 16,505 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $697.33. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,371. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

