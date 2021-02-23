Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.30. 73,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,084. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

