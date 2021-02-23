Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.08. 28,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

