Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 158.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,759 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

LOW traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $167.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

