Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

EXC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 132,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.