Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,718 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,418,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 273,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.26. 280,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.43. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

